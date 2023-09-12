Perceptions often define political reporting more than reality. In a recent San Mateo Daily Journal, columnist Mark Simon writes, “At least two recent matters to come to the board, each the initiative of Supervisor Noelia Corzo, seem to signal a hard left shift.”
However, neither of the policies Mr. Simon refers to originated from Supervisor Corzo’s office. The first, a commitment of noncooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was initially introduced by Supervisors Dave Pine and David Canepa. The second policy, a Tenant Protections Ordinance, was under development by Supervisor Slocum’s office months before Supervisor Corzo was even elected (The columnist issued an appropriate correction noting these facts the week after his initial column).
Thankfully, Supervisor Corzo supported both of these initiatives because she is dedicated to meeting the needs of her constituents. Rather than engaging in partisan politics, Supervisor Corzo takes on challenging problems in partnership with her colleagues.
For example, despite differences on other issues, supervisors Corzo and Ray Mueller recently worked together with former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier to support basic income for families to help end child poverty. If building partnerships across the entire Board of Supervisors to support the most vulnerable residents in our county signals “a hard left shift,” then let us hope for more such reasonably progressive leaders.
(1) comment
Hello, Justin
Thanks for your LTE. It matters none whether Supervisor Corzo is driving the car or sitting in the passenger seat... that car is in a hard left turn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.