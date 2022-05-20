Editor,
Diane Papan has gone all-in on negative ads against Giselle Hale — which I assume means Hale is the front-runner. I was never going to vote for Papan, however, I thought better of her than this. She’s built a respectable record on the San Mateo City Council. Independent expenditure groups funded by the likes of Chevron, PG&E and Fox Media Group, have sent out both pro-Papan mailers, and attacks on Hale that are even uglier than the puerile ad that Papan is running on Facebook where she manipulates a photo of Hale.
I’d bet that Papan has private polling that shows Hale and a Republican headed to the runoff, but with Papan close enough that she hopes to claw her way back. She’s selling her soul for a shot at the Assembly. If she were down by 10 points, she wouldn’t burn bridges like this.
One can hope the smears backfire. This kind of slime, against somebody as fundamentally decent as Giselle, who’s given up thousands of hours with her own kids in order to make sure other people’s kids get the chances she did growing up, is deeply offensive, and must not be rewarded.
Auros Harman
San Bruno
