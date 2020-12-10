Editor,
China has just landed its third probe on the moon to collect samples to bring back to Earth (China Space Ambitions Dec. 3). They have sent a rover en route to Mars, is developing a reusable space plane, and is planning to put humans back on the lunar surface no doubt to put the first human colony in space.
The United States has squandered $6.4 trillion on four illegal wars (Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan) since 2001. The question is: How can Americans continue to vote for the same useless, self-serving political hacks who pander to the 1% and the defense industry, but who cannot even put the brakes on a pandemic that is ravaging our country? With $6.4 trillion, we could have repaired our crumbling infrastructure, given affordable medical care to our citizens, provided pandemic medical equipment to our first responders, and still had money in reserve to colonize the moon and explore the stars.
But that type of forward thinking is beyond the grasp of those pandering fools in the District of Criminals.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
