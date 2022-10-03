Vladimir Putin, in a somewhat overt warning, stating, according to SMDJ on Sept. 21, that “all available means” at his disposal were to be used to defend against the perceived existential threat of future attacks. Putin was talking nukes. This could very well mean that NATO and Ukraine have backed Russia into a corner of stygian tenebrosity. But is it time to celebrate?
Recall what happened when Germany lost World War I and the subjugated German population endured extreme economic hardships. Adolph Hitler was subsequently provided with a path to preferment. Historic global tragedy followed.
With our collective punishment of everything and everyone Russian, do you think we have the hearts of the Russian masses? I don’t think so.
Compounding my concerns with Russia is how we have been provoking China with Taiwan. Note that Chairman Mao responded, per UPI, to the use of nuclear weapons with the following: “Atomic bombs could not kill all of us.” Is Xi Jinping like Mao as some in Washington suggest?
I disapprove of our strategy in Ukraine to support the localized war till the last Ukrainian is standing. How many Americans are we willing to lose during the impending global phase? Conceivably, the Russian malefaction against Ukraine could have been avoided altogether with diplomacy. Diplomacy is not deleterious appeasement. My view may be extreme in some circles, but I abhor people being killed if it can be averted.
We need leaders who are proficient in international relations and are sagacious, not antediluvian warmongers.
