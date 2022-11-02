My choices for San Mateo County supervisors are Noelia Corzo (District 2) and Laura Parmer-Lohan (District 3). Historically, women have encountered great barriers when they strive to enter politics; so, for me, when the ideologies of the candidates are similar, I support the woman in the race.
After the votes are counted Nov. 8, there is the very real possibility that an all-male Board of Supervisors will represent San Mateo County. I am advocating for female representation on our board because we need strong female voices at the table to ensure that the following alarming circumstances are given voice and consideration when addressing and collaborating on issues that improve the quality of life for women, children and families. During the pandemic, one of the wealthiest counties in California provided a minimal safety net for working mothers.
A disturbing upward trend in the eviction of mothers over 50 underscores how vulnerable, we remain at risk for partial or total loss of income due to marital status.
Quality child care options close to home or work are essential for working mothers but are not readily available. The options that are available are often expensive for many women and families.
When completing your ballot, I respectfully request that you consider these women and vote your values and concerns. For me, the choices are clear, Noelia Corzo (District 2) and Laura Parmer-Lohan (District 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.