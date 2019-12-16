Editor,
Can you really believe that these shenanigans take place in the United States in this day and age? The Wall Street Journal’s Other Voice “Political Bias in report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz” in the Opinion section in the Dec. 12 edition of the Daily Journal, reads like a spy novel and we have not been introduced to the real headliners of this thriller just yet. Democrats in high places, the party, government officials and other deep state operators including our alphabet-letter agencies are scurrying around to hide.
Let’s make sure that won’t be allowed. I am thinking, no I am expecting that the culprits will get some free vacation paid for by the U.S. taxpayers after a very short trial. And if that does not happen, then we are in serious trouble as a country. It is clear to most of us, it’s not what you see. It’s what you don’t see that should bother us the most so it is time to get real, table those cute, nice social activities, have the tech companies decide what is right and what is wrong and decide what should not be read by us, the people. We must ask the hard questions and make the tough decisions for once. There should be no hiding anywhere.
Harry Roussard
Foster City
