Editor,
I am responding to the article, “Governor frustrated with PG&E” by Michael Liedtke in the Jan. 23 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Could it be, in response to Gavin Newsom’s maneuvers in blocking PG&E’s pathway to the utility’s bankruptcy plan, that he is really missing the point that it is the responsibility of the state government to shield us from risk, just as it is the responsibility of the CDC to combat viral epidemics? The risk in this case is the hellish situation of loss of property and life from massive wildfires. Yes, PG&E appears to be partly to blame for starting some of the fires, but the number of multi-billion dollar fires in the last five years is large and growing as is the number of ways these fires can start.
We know about what arsonists, lightning strikes, bad wiring in an attic, a campfire and others can do. In a situation where we are looking at tens of billions of dollars in damage and the almost certain loss of life the state, along with Cal Fire, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group and other agencies must develop methods for effectively combatting these megafires that are different from the ineffective ones that are currently employed. This means spending a few billion to develop sensors and an areal attack plan to knock the fires down before they grow to be uncontainable. In the meantime, California should bear some of the cost of these huge fire losses out of contributory negligence.
Bertrand Spencer
Woodside
