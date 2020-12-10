Editor,
Stop the presses! Rumor has it, via underground White House sources who search opinion columns in small community newspapers, that one source picked up Matt Grocott’s column in the SMDJ’s Dec. 1 edition (It is also rumored that Matt himself may have been that source). The point is, U.S. Attorney General William Barr broke ranks with his boss’s other toadies by stating there is no evidence of voter ballot fraud that would alter the results of the presidential election, no matter the size of Trump’s campaign crowds, concluding that Joe Biden was the winner and thus, he, Barr, will likely be fired and therefore making our own Matt Grocott a potential replacement candidate as acting U.S. attorney general until Jan. 21. This scenario is as plausible as Matt’s opinion, in my opinion.
Arthur Collom
Burlingame
