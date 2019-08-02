Editor,
I am referring to “New Express Lanes under construction” by Zachary Clark in the July 29 edition of the Daily Journal. I find it very peculiar that the times and conditions for using the toll lanes on Highway 101 are different from those on Interstate 580. The toll lanes through Pleasanton do not operate all day, just during commute hours. They also only apply for two passengers, not three as stated for Highway 101. The article states that if more cars use the lanes, causing speeds to slow down, then the price will increase. If the monitored speeds increase, then the price will be less.
Does this make sense or just cents for the California Transportation Commission and the San Mateo County joint powers authority? It is obvious that the public highway users, who have already paid to use the highways and are going to have to pay more to have the roads reconstructed, are getting bamboozled. I am all for speeding up traffic and having better public transportation, but let’s be fair and keep all the charges in unison with other cities.
How will the public benefit from the express lanes when the user has to exit the highway and slow down traffic so that they can cross all lanes to get to their exit? Hopefully this won’t be another brainstorm like the 92 and 101 interchange.
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
