Editor,
Several recent letters have criticized the FBI for forcefully retrieving Top Secret documents from Donald Trump’s home. This is why it matters, no matter your party.
Editor,
Several recent letters have criticized the FBI for forcefully retrieving Top Secret documents from Donald Trump’s home. This is why it matters, no matter your party.
Most U.S. government documents are unclassified, available to anyone. However, to protect national or domestic security, some messages are given ascending classification: Confidential, Secret or Top Secret. Think of these as horizontal layers of sensitivity. If you are cleared for Secret, you are allowed to see any Secret government document.
Once you get to Top Secret, however, the information is broken into vertical programs with codewords, e.g. “Top Secret/Bombastic Menace,” for which you require that specific codeword clearance to read. In these cases, even the existence of the program and its codeword is highly sensitive, let alone the document’s content. And with respect to Top Secret content, very often the source of such information would be readily identifiable to the foreign government if they knew it existed.
For all we know, there may be highly placed sources around the world who are either dead or in jail because Donald Trump decided to store Top Secret/Codeword materials where anyone with a bolt cutter could photograph them.
If you have never asked someone to betray their country so that ours can be safer, if you have never been in law enforcement and asked someone to be a snitch among dangerous people, then this may seem like petty politics to you. But for those of us who have done that — so that you can live and opine in freedom — I hope you might understand that national security is a dangerous job, not made easier when leaders or citizens undercut those trying to do it.
Michael Brownrigg
Burlingame
The writer is a former U.S. diplomat, once cleared for Top Secret/Codeword information
