Editor,

Due to the implementation of district elections for the board of the San Mateo County Community College District, Maurice Goodman is forced to fight for his seat against another incumbent.

Trustee Goodman has a proven record of leadership for all students — especially those whom our institutions often tend to neglect. He is a powerful voice for educational equity and diversity. Professionally, Mr. Goodman runs a highly successful nonprofit mentoring underprivileged youth. He also sits on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

As a graduate of the district, Goodman knows the kinds of opportunities that community colleges are capable of providing. Mr. Goodman has devoted his career to realizing that potential.

Dave Mandelkern, who also sits on the board and Mr. Goodman’s challenger for his seat, has been on the board for nearly two decades. Mandelkern is a Silicon Valley corporate alum, not an educator or a mentor. He lacks Mr. Goodman’s focus on justice, drive for equality of opportunity and his connection to the community. He also lacks Mr. Goodman’s broad base of outspoken student supporters: student organizations and individuals across the SMCCCD’s campuses have become vocal proponents of his re-election.

It is time to lead with a focus on students and this is why I am supporting Maurice Goodman for re-election.

Alexis Lewis

San Mateo

The letter writer is an

executive board member

of the NAACP San Mateo branch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription