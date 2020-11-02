Editor,
Due to the implementation of district elections for the board of the San Mateo County Community College District, Maurice Goodman is forced to fight for his seat against another incumbent.
Trustee Goodman has a proven record of leadership for all students — especially those whom our institutions often tend to neglect. He is a powerful voice for educational equity and diversity. Professionally, Mr. Goodman runs a highly successful nonprofit mentoring underprivileged youth. He also sits on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.
As a graduate of the district, Goodman knows the kinds of opportunities that community colleges are capable of providing. Mr. Goodman has devoted his career to realizing that potential.
Dave Mandelkern, who also sits on the board and Mr. Goodman’s challenger for his seat, has been on the board for nearly two decades. Mandelkern is a Silicon Valley corporate alum, not an educator or a mentor. He lacks Mr. Goodman’s focus on justice, drive for equality of opportunity and his connection to the community. He also lacks Mr. Goodman’s broad base of outspoken student supporters: student organizations and individuals across the SMCCCD’s campuses have become vocal proponents of his re-election.
It is time to lead with a focus on students and this is why I am supporting Maurice Goodman for re-election.
Alexis Lewis
San Mateo
The letter writer is an
executive board member
of the NAACP San Mateo branch.
