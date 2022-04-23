Editor,
In your April 20 opinion page, you published a letter from a reader who claims, falsely, that “The majority of world lithium comes from China.” What is he smoking? This is patently false and would be very easily disproven by the simplest effort by your fact checkers. Australia is the largest lithium producer, followed by Chile. China only produces about 16% of the world’s lithium needs. Here is one link to look at to verify this: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/charted-lithium-production-by-country-1995-2020/
The writer goes on to say: “If Democrats push electric cars they create a serious national security concern,” thereby revealing his obvious right-wing political bias.
Our public discourse has been dumbed down by Trumpism and an abandonment of facts as a basis for policymaking. That much is very clear.
Electric vehicles make sense and the fact that manufacturers can’t keep up with demand demonstrates this.
The United States has massive lithium reserves and we could significantly increase our own production. But that takes forward looking policymakers, not people who drive only by looking in the rearview mirror.
I expect the Daily Journal to check facts before giving a platform to those who, either intentionally or simply through ignorance, propagate disinformation and nonsense.
Gordon Macpherson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.