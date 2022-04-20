Editor,
I was amused by your April 14 article, “State pushes electric cars.” Well I guess if Gov. Newsom owns an electric car and the battery dies, he would have to push it to a charging station. But I don’t think that is what is meant. The real problem is, I’m not sure the state should be in business of telling me what kind of car I can buy. Electric cars run on lithium batteries. The majority of world lithium comes from China. If Democrats push electric cars they create a serious national security concern. The United States has abundant resources of oil and natural gas, even without fracking. Do our elected officials actually have so little to do? If so, we should fire them.
Just as Reagan said in 1980, and it’s still true “government is not the solution to our problems. Government is the problem.”
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.