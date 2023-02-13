A recent letter signed by some former San Mateo mayors who have disagreements with Mayor Amourence Lee regarding the future of housing in San Mateo made the claim that, “Actions by both Lee and a planning commissioner have been forwarded to the district attorney for investigation.” I would be curious to hear what they have in mind. The only thing I have heard of being referred to the DA recently was the question of whether the faction that opposes Lee on City Council engaged in a possibly-corrupt vote-trading scheme. It takes some chutzpah to call this a referral of Ms. Lee.
And the only recent allegation about a Planning Commission member that I’ve heard is the spurious attack on Commissioner Adam Nugent, because he moved some campaign signs from an illegal placement on public property, to a legal location. The situation resulted in some unhinged accusations by people willing to stoop to badly Photoshopped “evidence,” but the district attorney evidently concluded there was no conduct that should be charged.
If there are not other specific allegations to ground this claim, I am surprised the Journal allowed such an inflammatory statement to go to print. And I am both surprised and disappointed to see the names of several men and women I respect attached to such a statement.
