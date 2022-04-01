Editor,
Alright Mr. Grocott, you win! Its a republic! The word “democracy” doesn’t even belong in the same sentence with the United States of America. You saw through my evil plot to convert Republicans to the Dark Side. I will slink back into my democratic cave. Never again to see the bright sun of this great “republic.” I will hope to eventually realize that Donald Trump was a great president. That Jan. 6 was indeed a peaceful protest by patriots. That the Donald and Vladimir Putin were “just friends.” That Nancy Pelosi is the Wicked Witch of the South. And we are all her flying monkeys. Please accept my humble capitulation. I don’t know what I was thinking to have doubted you. Hail the republic!
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
