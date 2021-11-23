Editor,
I wanted to commend columnist John Horgan for his courage to write, in my opinion, an excellent piece addressing ICE and its policies of apprehending, incarcerating and, where applicable, the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants (Nov. 17, “Why is cooperation with ICE an issue?”) Courageous because if law enforcement, like ICE, ignored their duties to protect our citizens, I believe this country would be overrun with criminal activity from illegal immigrants.
One only needs to read or watch the news to see how the drug cartels are using those in this country illegally to set up drug operations in cities across the United States to distribute and in some cases manufacture methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.
What we don’t need are letter writers like Nancy Goodban (Letters, Nov. 18) criticizing Mr. Horgan for stating some obvious truths. That we are seeing more and more crime, be it sexual assaults, violent domestic assaults and armed robbery to name just a few. As Mr. Horgan stated, the people ICE are after are those who have already committed crimes, the first being breaking federal law by being in this country illegally in the first place.
This isn’t about where they are born as Ms. Goodban seems to think, but about their criminal activity. It is obvious she has not been a victim of, or witnessed these criminal activities.
I want law and order where I live. I’m not implying over-the-top police actions, but legal law enforcement for those who are committing violent crimes. ICE is a legal federal agency who job is to protect the United States from cross border crime and illegal immigration, be it from China, Europe or south of our border.
I am glad they are there to protect our national security.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
