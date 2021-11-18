Editor,
Since you ask, John Hogan, you are missing a lot (“Why is cooperation with ICE an issue?” column in the Nov. 17 edition of the Daily Journal). You say that some undocumented immigrants should be turned over to ICE (immigration) when they are eligible to be released from jail on the grounds that they committed a crime.
Four things you missed: 1). In our justice system, people aren’t locked up forever in county jail — everyone is released, unless they are sent to state prison. It is up to the judge and the jury (not to the jailer) to decide when they will be released. At that point they go home to their job and family. People shouldn’t be treated differently based on where they are born. 2). Most Bay Area counties have stopped this practice — they do not turn people who have completed their sentences over to immigration. Santa Clara, Napa, San Francisco, Sonoma, Marin didn’t turn anyone over last year for example. Nor does LA. 3). You assume that they are all hardened criminals. But we have rehab programs for those incarcerated – our country believes that we are not defined by the worst thing we have ever done, we can change. 4). You assume they are all dangerous felons. In fact, last year people were turned over after being arrested for violating parole, having a forged drivers license, lying to a cop. These are not violent offenses. They are not deportable offenses. Nor are they capital offenses — and it can be a death sentence to be sent back to their violent home country.
Nancy Goodban
Redwood City
(2) comments
Ms. Goodban – you seem to conveniently forget the number 1 reason that trumps the four things you list. These folks are in the country illegally. However, maybe you can set an example for the rest of us, say for the next six months, by inviting all these newly released folks to your home (or your extended families homes) for a hot meal and lodging. We can already search for violent crimes (even death sentences) committed against law abiding Americans by these folks but perhaps you can give readers a Yelp review on your 6-month experience. Maybe they’re just as you describe in the four things you believe Mr. Horgan missed. I’m betting they’re not.
Dear Nancy - I believe you are missing a lot. These criminals were already illegally here. Then they committed a crime or crimes that warranted jail time. Why do you think they are entitled to returning to their families as if they have legal status? And contrary to your statement, many of these are hardened criminals with severe rap sheets including domestic violence, assaults and other unmentionable crimes. Why would we want those characters in our midst? Let the countries from whence they came deal with them; we have enough home-grown criminals here already. I sincerely hope that the Sheriff will reverse his decision.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.