Editor,
It is too soon to discontinue indoor mask mandates. Have we learned nothing over the past two years? Irresponsible unvaccinated individuals will be the first to ditch their masks and willfully spread the still dangerous omicron variant to vulnerable individuals.
The vaccinated that go maskless can also be unwitting transmitters of the virus. Although vaccines are a powerful deterrent against developing severe disease, they are not a force field against infection. Without mask mandates,the opportunity for further spread by this highly transmissible virus could result in the emergence of other menacing variants.
Our understanding of omicron and its variants is far from complete. This is not the time for hypovigilance. Precipitously discontinuing these precautions seems reckless and short-sighted.
Adrienne Rothenberg
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.