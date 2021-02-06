Editor,

The Biden administration “had” signaled they want to give COVID vaccines to the terrorists held in Guantanamo Bay; terrorists responsible for the murder of 3,000 Americans.

I myself am 73, worked 40 years as a physician, now retired; my wife is 72. We, and millions of other Americans, have worked hard, paid taxes and behaved as good citizens. Yet we are not yet allowed to receive this life saving vaccine. (Now, perhaps because of the outrage of everyday Americans, Biden says he will ponder the decision further). But what kind of president would even consider giving priority to mass murdering Jihadists over its country’s own citizens? Stay tuned for the Joe Biden show. This is just the beginning.

Scott Abramson

San Mateo

