Editor,
In our little corner of the political planet, it’s refreshing that one of our experienced leaders is not aspiring to make the jump past San Mateo County. In fact, Charles Stone may be more qualified than others to make this leap, but I for one am grateful he has chosen to run for San Mateo County supervisor and continue his promise to serve the region.
Charles has served Belmont well through leadership and advocacy and has greatly improved our community. His collaborative leadership style resonates with the basics of what we look to government for: healthy communities, public safety, and strong infrastructure. He has achieved this while understanding budgets are real and that they need to be balanced with practical options.
I am also very proud he has championed regional public transit as both a SamTrans and Caltrain board member through a perilous time; and famously championed Belmont roads from no longer being the worst in the county.
Because of his proven leadership, Charles has also earned the support of Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, and many others. I feel in great company as I ask you to join me on June 7 in casting your ballot in California’s Primary Election for Charles Stone for San Mateo County Supervisor in District 2.
Mary Morrissey Parden
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.