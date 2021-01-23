Editor,
I am truly amazed at the depth of Natalie Doud’s understanding of the “participation trophy” (Student News column, “The truth behind the shiny participation trophy” in the Dec. 17 edition of the Daily Journal).
I have had similar discussions in regards to the problem with my children (age 38 and 37) who remember vividly the change in attitude and behavior which occurred during their young years when we began to see everyone receiving an equal reward. Instead of giving some who had overachieved extra rewards, the entire crowd was awarded the same medallion/trophy. It was as clear then as it is today that this did nothing to encourage the lesser athletes to work to improve their skills. As Ms. Doud mentions, this “sugarcoats the implications of failures” and in fact does blind those so affected to a wave of shock as they fail later on.
I am sincerely impressed by Ms. Doud’s understanding of this situation and urge her peers to listen closely to her words.
Frank Merrill Jr., DVM
Atherton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.