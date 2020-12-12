Congrats! You failed. That is trophy culture in a nutshell. Trophy culture encapsulates participation trophies and awards given to people for doing the bare minimum. Recompensing mediocrity, encouraging the sole pursuit of easily attainable goals and wiring children to believe that most failures in the real world are met with rewards.
While trophy culture encourages a positive mindset and motivational atmosphere, we must consider the long-term effects.
Receiving a participation trophy only sparks a secondlong feeling of happiness, inducing immediate gratification. However, research has shown that delayed gratification is more beneficial in several different ways.
According to Psychology Today, delaying gratification promotes good habits, a proclivity for patience and self-control. This is especially crucial today, as the pandemic is forcing us to test the limits of these qualities. In order to see positive, long-term results, we need to stay inside and avoid seeing others who are not in our social bubbles for an extended period of time. However, cases continue to rise daily, as people are finding it challenging to abide by these new restrictions and are unwilling to wait until the pandemic has died down to see their friends. But their solution to isolation is only temporary, as the pandemic will continue to worsen and we will need to isolate ourselves even longer. Therefore, fostering a tolerance to instant satisfaction can be very beneficial in future circumstances.
Tangentially, Psychology Today explains that children are commonly blinded by immediate rewards, unaware of more substantial advantages in the future, as they seek to satisfy their current needs and prefer to experience an instant feeling of gratification. This affects grit — the passion for achieving long-term goals. To have success in the future, grit is imperative for children to develop.
Therefore, providing children with rewards to mask the feeling of failure fosters bad habits; if mediocrity is accepted, then what’s the point of putting in more effort and reaching for more?
Awarding someone for simply participating despite their lack of success just sugarcoats the implications of failures, encouraging a continuous false sense of hope and low personal standards. So, if minimal effort translates to at least an ounce of success, it’s reasonable to continue exerting the same amount of energy. However, minimal effort can only be accepted for so long and for so many things.
Moreover, trophy culture discourages the pursuit of rigorous challenges, as we are more influenced to take the easy way out since a reward is presented either way. This further hinders our ability to reflect on failures and negatively shapes our perception and definition of success.
This atmosphere also blinds us to reality, as we will be hit with a wave of shock when, later on in life, we discover our lack of effort cannot be positively reinforced every time.
All in all, trophy culture pushes us to live in avoidance of defeat and prevents us from confronting mistakes. It is a disservice to continue to reward mediocrity, as it taints our ability to gauge accomplishments and sets the bar of expectations low.
Natalie Doud is a senior at Carlmont High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
