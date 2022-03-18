Editor,
I was struck by the March 2 guest perspective “End ICE transfers.” In it, the authors, after a sentimental appeal to a Disney movie, suggest that ICE referrals should be outlawed via “county ordinance.” They invoke the horror of family separation, when a convicted criminal is released, not to his/her family, but to the immigration authorities. Of course there is an easy solution to that. Perhaps those who are illegally in this country should take care not to break the local laws, if they value their families so much.
But wait. On March 7 in “Man used ghost gun to kill three daughters in church” we learn that an insane crime was committed by someone not legally in this country. He had overstayed his visa and so “ICE asked to be notified when he was released from jail after ... assaulting a CHP officer. ICE was never notified” because a California law prohibits that, except in the case of “very serious crimes.” Is assaulting a CHP officer “very serious?” I guess some bureaucrat didn’t think so.
The Sacramento County sheriff said this “highlights the true cost ... of sanctuary policies that prevent law enforcement from protecting its citizens.” Meanwhile Sheriff Bolanos (up for reelection this year) no longer cooperates with the federal government on this matter. But let’s not think about who to vote for. Let’s just dwell on maudlin fantasies about Disney movies, instead of the three girls and the chaperone who were shot to death by a crazy person in this country illegally.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
