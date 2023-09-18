Editor,
While not wanting to waste my precious digits responding to letter writer Scott Abramson’s global warming climate denialism, I will address his hypocrisy. It seems when it comes time to roll out the bogeymen, it is always limited to those “bleeding heart liberals.” He’s got quite a list. I was curious if he could compile a list of his conservative, “dark money,” billionaire donor friends and their favorite mode of transportation? Hint: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “don’t” fly commercial, that is unless his buddy calls his service “Quid Pro Quo Airlines.” Let’s take it one step further. I’ll park my Boeing 757 when his cult leader parks his. How’s that for an “Inconvenient Truth?”
Mr. David,
Your example of is but one of many. Unfortunately both sides of the aisle participate in activities similar to your example. I find other examples more predominant in GOP and the right. Things such as they’re claiming to be fiscally responsible and opposing programs they claim are too costly and then tell their constituents how much they helped them when money they voted against comes into their districts. Family values are another area where they practice do as I say, not as I do. It seems like a large number of the right side of the aisle believe that hypocrisy is the basis for being a leader in the GOP.
