Editor,
In response to Sue Lempert’s opinion piece in the Jan. 3 edition of the Daily Journal: “I detest what you say; I will defend to the death your right to say it” (Voltaire). After the multimillion dollar, lengthy Mueller investigation found no evidence of Russian collusion by Trump, the Steele dossier having been found to have been created by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the indictment of Clinton’s lawyer pushing the dossier for lying to the FBI about who he represented, Sue Lempert decides to ironically ignore the truth. She is entitled to her opinion, but not her own facts by merely claiming what she says is “the truth.” By the way, are all those Russian spies in Washington, D.C., also in the present administration?
Jeffrey Truskey
Palo Alto
