Truth has taken a beating in the U.S. in recent years. Forty-five percent of Republicans don't believe Biden was elected president fair and square; 10% of Americans don’t believe in climate change and 15% are unsure climate change is a real threat. Fox commentator Jesse Watters accused Dr. Anthony Fauci and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — which Fauci heads — of funding research at the lab in Wuhan, China, where COVID is believed to have begun.
As the variants get stronger, more are put at risk and the chances for a full economic recovery are at risk because a small but sufficient number refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated. They believe some of the falsehoods or live in states where it is politically incorrect to require masks. But the biggest threat of opposing truth is not the virus but our democracy.
The new hit movie “Don’t Look Up” says it all. It’s a satire on our present condition where a monster comet is about to destroy Earth but the president and her supporters don’t want people to know the truth so they say don’t look up, look down.
Here’s what Hannah Ahrendt, an expert on totalitarianism, wrote decades ago that foretells some of the fallout from Donald Trump and his followers: “What makes it possible for a totalitarian or any other dictatorship to rule is that people are not informed; how can you have an opinion if you are not informed? If everybody always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but rather that nobody believes anything any longer. This is because lies, by their very nature, have to be changed, and a lying government has constantly to rewrite its own history.
“On the receiving end you get not only one lie ... you get a great number of lies, depending on how the political wind blows. And a people that no longer can believe anything cannot make up its mind. It is deprived not only of its capacity to act but also of its capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please.”
A good example is how many republicans have changed their recollections of the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol building even though they were witnesses and victims of the event.
***
Lying is often easier than telling the truth.
Truth telling means you often have to tell people what they don’t want to hear. Standing alone to tell the truth takes guts.
The one place where lying is more politely called deception is the world of spying. “A Spy Among Friends,” is a delightful book on Kim Philby, the master spy who was a loyal communist agent and deceived the British (where he worked for M16) for decades and the American Secret Service also. It seems half the British spy agency and some government posts were filled with Russian communist sympathizers after Hitler came to power. They were mostly the old guard, graduates of Eton or Cambridge, where class seemed to matter more than anything else. Philby deceived all, including his several wives.
I couldn’t help wonder if Washington, D.C., is full of Russian spies today and how under Trump it went to the very top. I remember when he boasted with Putin by his side that Russian intelligence was much better than ours. He loved to brag.
***
On the local political front, Redwood City Mayor Gisele Hale is expected to join the race for Assembly. San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan and South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman are also running.
In a surprise twist, two close friends who always seem to favor the same candidate have split on this. Rich Hedges, longtime San Mateo political activist and labor leader, favors Papan. Rick Bonilla, longtime San Mateo councilmember and labor leader, is supporting Hale.
***
Do you know the names behind Roe vs. Wade? Roe is the plaintiff alias for Norma McCorvey and Wade is Henry Wade, district attorney for Dallas County, Texas. I hope 2022 will be a good healthy year for you and yours.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo.
Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached
(3) comments
Sue - Are you suffering from and promoting - Mass Formation Psychosis? I think so...... see......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INHpQL9fgto
The new year begins and we get the same old fake news garbage from Sue. Hey Sue, I’m pretty sure the same percentage of Dems doesn’t believe bumbling Biden was elected fair and square. The reason we won’t get a full economic recovery is due to the mask and jab mandates and business closures from idiotic leaders who refuse to acknowledge facts. It’s been proven, time and time again, that both masks and the experimental jab are ineffective. Hence, breakthrough cases. And let’s not forget all the Dems who eschew masks when they think nobody is looking. I’d recommend Sue look up, with a dash of common sense and individual thought, instead of being led around by taken in by fake news and lies.
Another biased piece of drivel by Sue. How many liberals are totally devoid of any knowledge about Biden's repeated lies? His campaign pledge to wipe out COVID 19 by July 4, 2021 came and went. And, Fox is not the only source that has reported on Fauci's duplicity with respect to the virus that originated in Wuhan. Biden has already swept that report under the rug. Well, how would liberals know if they watch the mainstream channels and read the NYT, WAPO and the SF Chronicle? Those sources rarely, if ever, report anything on the border crisis, out-of-control crime, escalated energy costs and Biden's senility. Sue proved her own point., hear and see nothing and you would not detect a lie if it hit you between the eyes. .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.