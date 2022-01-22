Editor,
Thank you for publishing Karen Tkach Tuzman’s Jan. 20 guest perspective, “The moral arc of the American dream,” which provided an empathetic, common-sense view from an actual San Carlos resident about the City Council’s effort to break the new California law that allows homeowners to create more housing to help chip away at the housing affordability crisis in the area. The most powerful part of this was ‘The problem comes when we let the “Individual American Dream” hold back the “Collective American Dream.”
Too much of the housing rhetoric comes from those who have already achieved the American dream trying to crowd out others from achieving even ground. To wit, Jan. 19th’s opinion piece backing San Carlos’ commotion against the law started out, “Congratulations to the fortunate homeowners of San Carlos.” This acknowledges that the only winners of San Carlos’ non-cooperative behavior are the overly-fortunate in a city where the median single-family home value is $2.6 million. Congratulations to them, indeed, on letting the Individual American Dream hold back that of all Americans.
Zack Zlotoff
Burlingame
The crux is local control over state mandates rather than "I've got mine. You get yours."
Zack, sorry but you are a misguided pessimist. Do you really believe that we were born with a million dollar home in our crib? We worked for it and if you weren't so eager to blame others for your current status, get the lead out, and you can also achieve that dream. It was not given to us. Don't listen to the ever denigrating Party leaders who, BTW, all live in multiple oversized mansions. Since you don't seem to have much to do other than complain, go after them and see if they are willing to share their properties with those who can't find the path to the true American Dream.
Mr. van Ulden's comment is wisdom in a nutshell !!
