Editor,
City councils are considering gas to electric conversion options.
Since little was said in the recent Menlo Park online presentation by their consultant about the typical conversion costs, I got an actual estimate from a local electrical contractor and added the costs of the new appliances that are needed. Here is the result for our three bedroom, two-bath ranch house in Palo Alto:
• Electric service upgrade to 200 amp panel, breakers, riser, conductors and permits: $5,382;
• New circuits for space heater, water heater, range/oven and clothes dryer: $5,105; and
• Appliances: 50-gallon water heater, forced-air Heater 65k BTU/hr, 30-inch GE range/oven, 7.5 cubic-foot GE clothes dryer and $500 installation charge for new piping to wtr htr and appliance connection: $4,479.
Total: $14,996.
Then, there is the ongoing large electric power cost at PG&E’s current residential rate of $0.25/kW-hr (Palo Alto rate is lower).
I think Dave Price (Daily Post) got it right when he suggested that the residents should vote on this expensive proposition. Before the vote, they should be informed of the approximate cost to the city (us) of the electricity distribution upgrades this consumption will drive and the net effect on global warming reduction it would provide.
Stuart Hansen
Palo Alto
