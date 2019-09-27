Editor,
Gun violence in the United States has risen by 32% between 2014 and 2017 and 36,383 Americans die from firearms every year. New policies should be introduced to lower the dangers of firearms like restricting home ammo reloading for bullets and require them to be bought through certified stores, only to people who pass checks to show they will protect themselves and others, not to kill innocent civilians.
Required extensive training courses for gun owners should be implemented, and handguns and shotguns should be the only firearms for sale. The United States should ban the sale of assault weapons like rifles because of their unnecessary firepower and potential danger to average citizens. While not every citizen who owns a gun is a mass murderer, we must take action to make sure we catch those who intend to do harm to others with them.
The government needs to implement background checks which take into consideration mental health and psychological health. Guns present a huge danger to schools, as in the last year, 113 people have been injured or killed in school shootings. Law enforcement has killed 496 people in the past year, while there may be different circumstances in each case, the numbers are too high and we must take action to lower the number of gun deaths in our country.
Anthony Martin and Alain Kanadjian
Belmont
The letter writers are juniors at Carlmont High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.