Editor,
While I do appreciate the passion of these young kids, studying history and its context goes a long way (“Gun control” letter to the editor in the Sept. 27 edition of the Daily Journal). We have the Second Amendment in this country for many reasons, protection from the government being the foremost. You look at governments who have taken arms away from their citizens, and it never ended well for the people. Also, looking at context when talking about police shootings is important because a quick search would have shown that less than 10% of those shot by the police were unarmed. Most shootings are done so with reason. What they should be asking is what has changed in our society over the last 20-30 years. Guns have been prevalent in our society since it’s inception, but only recently have mass shootings become a thing. It’s time to start looking at why they are happening instead of the tool used for them.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
