A recent letter to the Daily Journal from a reader claimed, “You look at governments who have taken away arms from their citizens, and it never ended well for the people” (“Response to gun control letter by high school students” in the Oct. 2 edition).
In response I would draw attention to the U.K. and Australia whose citizenry immediately took action to ban weapons after mass killings. As far as I know both countries are still thriving.
Janet Freeman
Millbrae
