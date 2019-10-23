Editor,
The Oct. 19 Daily Journal Student News column “The danger of lapping up luxury” by Shavonne Lin was full of wisdom and advice for the young generation as well as the old generation, i.e. for everyone.
Our value is in the inside and not what we have on the outside.
Lin is a very wise young lady and a role model for everyone.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
