Editor,
I’m responding to recent letters regarding “democracy.” I am a former Republican. I no longer recognize the Republican Party. In my view, the Republican Party is now the Trumplican Party. It’s a cult of Republicans who willingly and thoughtlessly follow their leader Donald Trump. I send a grateful thank you to Mr. David who wrote in his Nov. 1 letter, “if you embrace democracy and still want to vote “red,” it’s “slim pickins.” Go blue!
(0) comments
