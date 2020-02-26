Editor,
Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” I felt the wisdom of those words a few weeks ago, when I walked by Pasta Pasta on Fourth Avenue and learned that it had permanently closed partly due to rising operating costs. Fond memories rushed back to me — so many memorable meals from their noodles, sauces and raviolis, especially the seasonal Dungeness crab ones. I regretted not stopping in more often before it was too late.
To Jay, the owner, I offer my sympathies for the losses your family suffered in January and wish you nothing but the best in what you do next. Thanks to you and your team for 13 years of cooking up such delicious food. To my fellow San Mateans, I hope this story reminds us all to show our appreciation for whoever and whatever matter in our lives. Let’s not wait to give them our time, our business, or just a few words of appreciation. It is never too soon to do these kindnesses.
Lester Chen
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.