Editor,
The many of us who read the Daily Journal each day are truly appreciative of the paper’s content. The “From the Archives” stories remind us of the achievements of countless student athletes over the years — both individually and as a team — and also serve as an important reminder of the support and dedication given to them by their schools’ administrators, athletic directors and coaches.
In addition, the Daily Journal’s editorials, guest perspectives, student news and weekly columns all combine to add to the ever-changing fabric of life here on the Peninsula.
There are challenges ahead but we will get through them together with faith and perseverance and the Daily Journal in hand.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
