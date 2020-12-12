Editor,
When are going to start calling what President Trump and the Republicans are doing what it is — treason? After some 40 failed meritless lawsuits, unsuccessful recounts and untold false tweets and statements, they are no longer “exhausting their legal remedies.” They are now fomenting insurrection, attempting to overthrow our democracy. They are entitled to their opinions, baseless as they may be, but they are not entitled to their own facts.
The true outcome of the election is clear: Trump lost and Biden won. In the words of their favorite “justice,” Antonin Scalia, “Get over it.” It is time for the rest of us to stand up in defense of the Constitution and our democracy.
Tom Paine
Burlingame
