Editor,
The April 19 guest perspective “A great friend of our entire community” by Joe Cotchett spoke of Gene Mullin and all he accomplished and had given to the community. There are hundreds of his former students, including my three children, who benefited from Gene’s teaching of government and history.
I had the good fortune to follow Gene on the South San Francisco City Council following his election to the Assembly. From day one, he was supportive and offered me his advice on local politics and continued to do so for the 18 years I served as a councilmember and mayor. I turned to Gene for his counsel on several occasions when facing difficult or hot-button issues. He always provided wise and practical solutions.
As Mr. Cotchett stated, many of us will miss his genuine friendship, integrity and guidance. Thank you Gene for all that you have done, and thank you Mr. Cotchett for writing the piece.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.