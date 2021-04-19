We go through life very quickly and there are certain people that stand out in our mind because of the extraordinary example they set. Gene Mullin, a long time Peninsula resident, was one of those people – he has now passed.
Gene came from an old-time Irish family in San Francisco, graduating from Riordan High School and the University of San Francisco. He raised a wonderful family and devoted his entire life to education and public service — he always gave back, including service in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gene Mullin was all about education and taught civics and social studies at South San Francisco High School for more than 30 years, while coaching basketball and other sports. As San Mateo Teacher of the Year in 1991, he was very active in the California Teachers Association — his role was teaching young people about government and he wrote several books on the subject.
Besides teaching, Gene had a 40-year political career as a councilmember for South San Francisco — twice as mayor. In 2002, he was elected to the state Assembly — chairing the Education Committee and leading California education to new levels. He worked every day to ensure that public schools got needed financial support which resulted in being named Legislator of the Year by several organizations.
Regardless of your political preference — Democrat, Republican or Independent — Gene’s principal focus was on educating kids and providing affordable housing for those less fortunate. Long after his Assembly term ended, he was chair of Measure K in 2016 that raised our county money for affordable housing.
I first met Gene when I was a young lawyer helping the Special Olympics for handicapped kids here on the Peninsula. Out of the blue, I received a call from Gene asking how he could help — the rest is history — and we became the best of friends.
On the Peninsula, Gene was everywhere from Menlo Park to Daly City and helped people he called his friends — to Gene, a friend was someone helping young people get ahead. Many years ago, I had the good fortune to serve as president of the San Mateo “Boys Club” and Gene helped turn it into the “Boys and Girls” Club. His extraordinary wife, Terri, as active as Gene, passed away a few years ago. To Gene and Terri, if they became your friend, you were one of the family.
Gene was active every week supporting our San Mateo County Historical Society, the South San Francisco Library Foundation, Families on Track, HIP Housing and so many local organizations — all to help those in need and keep track of our roots.
Many years ago, a young man by the name of Dave Canepa wanted to run for the Daly City Council — they had never met, but Dave called Gene, who then endorsed him. Dave, now on our Board of Supervisors is one of the many young people who now help guide our county, said of Gene: “His heart was with the community. Gene had so many great relationships and was able to do things to better our community. It’s a huge loss.”
So many friends will miss the genuine friendship, integrity and guidance Gene offered. In the last few months, Gene called and wrote to many people to thank them for their friendship and help over the years. Jackie Speier was one who received a call. Jackie expressed how much she loved Gene, what a great confidant he was, and what he did for her during her early years in the state Legislature. He recently sent Anna Eshoo, who served on our Board of Supervisors before Congress, a hand-written note and she described Gene as the gold standard of integrity and friendship. When Gene called me, I could not hold back the emotions while listening to his words thanking me for being a friend and companion.
His children, Kevin and Jennifer, their spouses and grandchildren are suffering a great loss, but will forever have wonderful memories of their parents, Gene and Terri. All of his friends, his other family, will miss him and his wisdom as well. Our county and state Legislature benefited greatly by all of Gene’s efforts.
The founder of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, Joe Cotchett is an attorney and a longtime resident of San Mateo County.
