Editor,

Every one of us should be heartened by Gen Z letter-writer Emily Deng for her adult commentary in the Jan. 27 issue of the San Mateo Daily Journal. After having to put up with some of us older, but less-mature-minded adults and our screeds (and not to leave out our recent commander-nonadult-in-chief — sorry, he has to be included, as he would certainly not want to be left out of any newsworthy attention), we now have two decent, politically experienced adults in the White House, and we have some local-grown Gen Z adults.

Arthur Collom

Burlingame

(2) comments

Terence Y

Unfortunately, it was saddening to read how Ms. Deng repeats Democrat party lies and fake news as it takes away from any message she may have. BTW, I sure hope she doesn’t compete in women’s sports because she’ll be up against men who claim to be women, with Biden’s blessing. But I’m sure she’ll get a participation trophy as a consolation prize.

Patrick Henry

I will agree we have some Gen Z adults in our community and that we have adults in the White House. Unfortunately the current occupant of the WH suffers from memory loss, dementia and early stages of Alzheimer's . I think the adults in the White House unfortunately need to wear Depends and takes a couple naps a day. .

