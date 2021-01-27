Editor,
I entered high school in 2017 and, like many of my friends, became politically aware under Trump’s America: an America of division, hatred and inefficiency.
Day after day, my peers and I witnessed school shootings, criminal investigations, police brutality, voter suppression and overflowing ICUs — not to mention the recent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a disturbing threat to democracy. Despite our endless protests and widespread activism, nothing ever seemed to change. As a result, much of Gen Z has skewed, generally pessimistic views on politics, government and society.
In class today, our teacher asked us which long-awaited democratic reforms we believed were going to take place. After all, it’s the first time in a long time that the Democratic party controls the presidency, the House and the Senate.
And yet, “no” was the most common answer to nearly every question. Are we being overly cynical or have we just been disappointed too many times? What will be enough to engender change and progress? Regardless of political affiliation, it’s safe to say that this past presidency has been tumultuous and, for Gen Z, this corruption and inaction is all we really know.
But perhaps things will change. As I watched President Biden’s inauguration, I forgot what it was like to have a leader that promotes unity, not polarization. Thus, despite our repeated disillusionment, I urge my generation to be optimistic about change and also to be that change when necessary.
Emily Deng
Atherton
Now Emily you will able to witness the head of a crime family run our country without half a brain. We just hope and pray that children your age are not brain washed into thinking socialism is a good thing based on the communists in the California Teachers Union who teach you. I hope your youthful eyes are finally open to the scourge that is the Democrat party like people much wiser and older than you who have seen it for generations.
Hi, Emily
Thanks for writing and sharing your thoughts. While it's disillusioning to me personally that you and others in your generation feel disillusioned, the generations that have preceded you have played key roles in bringing about that effect. Sorry.
Gen Z's cynicism is understandable... things are crazy. I agree the past presidency was marked with tumult but would add that the tumult came from both sides of the political aisle. While our new president would like to promote unity... don't be surprised if it doesn't happen the way you believe it should unfold.
Which goes to the question... what will Emily do to promote unity? And to be fair... what am I going to do to promote unity... what are we as a nation going to do to promote unity? The vision can come from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but we have to make it happen.
Back to Gen Z... Mark Twain said, "There is no sadder sight than a young pessimist." But Gen Z does not have to be known as the pessimistic generation, and while your high school graduation will look nothing like the ceremonies of the recent past, is there still reason to be optimistic and hopeful for the future? I believe the answer is "yes."
Good luck in your next life adventure...
