Editor,
I find it interesting how the Democrats spent over $30 million and four years for the false Russian collusion and no one seemed to care. We now have witnesses to voter fraud and now some people want to just dismiss it. For some states to change the rules days before an election is unconstitutional. All votes need to be accounted for in a proper democratic way.
Is this country going to spend another four years investigating the Biden family?
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
