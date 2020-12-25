Editor,
Linda Medrano’s Dec. 17 letter parrots untrue claims and unproven assertions. She asserts to have “witnesses to voter fraud” and yet no court has found credibility in the claims.
Think of Chicken Little. A wooden star hits him on the head and he concludes “the sky is falling!” This is similar to witnesses seeing fraudulent ballots, but when examined the explanation is simple: ordinary trash, lunch order sheets and mere applications to receive a mail-in ballot ... during a pandemic! A reasonable request.
Jumping to conclusions is not evidence. Saying something is not proof. Additionally, our National Security Services have real evidence of Russian interference, down to and including the IP Addresses of each IRA computer and who was sitting at the terminal, and when. (The Mueller Report) Criminal collusion was not proven but complicity is. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can” HACK into computers and steal information, to paraphrase. Ms. Medrano has an opinion, but she has zero facts.
Mary Jo Sharkey
San Carlo
