Editor,
As a senior applying to college as a history major, I’m in full support of ethnic studies requirements.
History is an important field that informs us of why our world is the way it is, and a history curriculum that doesn’t try to be holistic fails at doing so.
The history that is currently taught in schools does have a definitive bias. It tends to focus on the achievements of white Christian men and devotes little attention to anyone else and erases the negative parts of history. Christopher Columbus, a man who only ended up on the American continent accidentally because of his staunch belief that Earth was pear shaped, is upheld as a hero and a genius despite committing genocide. The suffragette movement in the 1920s is taught as a one-dimensional triumph, ignoring its ties to eugenics and racism.
The general history curriculum is already biased, and the ethnic studies program is a correction to that bias by sharing histories and experiences that are often overlooked.
Eugenia Xu
Palo Alto
