Editor,
It was troubling to read a recent letter in your pages attacking Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and trying to create doubt on her chances of success in the general election. A brief glance at the 2022 primary election results shows that Congresswoman Anna Eshoo received more votes than the combined total of her two opponents. There were three times more votes cast for her than for her current general election opponent. This should not be a surprise to anyone who has followed her career. Congresswoman Eshoo was the first woman to chair the San Mateo County Democratic Party, served as the chief of staff for Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Leo McCarthy, and represented San Mateo County on its Board of Supervisors — all before her remarkable work in the House of Representatives representing San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. Congresswoman Eshoo is a role model for young women like me. Nothing is more important to me in this election cycle than supporting pro-choice candidates who will protect every woman’s right to access the health care she needs. I’m really happy to see Congresswoman Eshoo is endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund. She is also endorsed by the California Democratic Party, Congresswoman Jackie Speier and more than 70 locally elected mayors and councilmembers. I very much look forward to seeing her continue with her fantastic work in Congress.
