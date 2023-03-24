I just read Tom McCune’s guest perspective column and thank him for his knowledgeable input. I just came home to my house with no power but a nice warm gas heater. PG&E tells me it could be until 11 p.m. tomorrow night before my power is restored.
There was no storm yesterday or today (March 23). I have read letters where all these people are following our government mandate to go to all electric without thinking. Much like lemmings! We all know PG&E can’t be trusted, so why is everyone in a rush to load them with more responsibility?
I have no plans for replacing my gas stove and furnace any time soon. Furthermore, I installed solar years ago but never saw my PG&E bill lowered. I can understand if there are health issues in certain cases, then maybe going all electric is good for them. That doesn’t mean it has to be a mandate. Furthermore, as Mr. McCune states, going all electric in new construction is a viable solution but don’t make everyone else comply. So, no, I will not put my faith in our government nor the PG&E when it comes to my peace and comfort.
Final thought, if you do go all electric, I advise buying a large “gas-powered” generator when your power does go out.
