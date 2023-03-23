The new “all-electric” rules adopted by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District are well intentioned, however, compliance will be expensive for homeowners (installation of gas water heaters will be banned starting in 2027 and gas furnaces banned in 2029).
I used to design and build solar and passive-energy houses. I also used to be vice president of a large electric utility, so I have “seen the man behind the curtain” (in his bathrobe and boxer shorts) in the utility world. Accordingly, I think I have some hands-on experience relevant to this debate. I would love to live in an all-electric world where the electricity is clean, reliable, affordable and derived from renewable sources. I think we can get there someday, but that is not the world we live in today.
The new BAAQMD rules don’t just apply to new construction. They also apply to existing houses. You can probably keep your existing gas furnace and gas water heater until they wear out. But when they need replacement, you will be required to replace them with electric heat pump units.
Most houses in our area were built with 100 amp main electrical services. Some older houses have 60 amp services. All of those will need to be upgraded to 200 amp or larger to serve the new loads. An alternative for 100 amp services is to install special switchgear that just starts shutting things off to keep the load below 100 amps.
You will then need to run a new 240 volt circuit to serve the new heat pump unit outdoors. Next, you will need to run another 240 volt circuit to the new heat pump water heater. You might also need to run new air ducts to carry outside air to and from the heat pump water heater, depending on where it is located (What a heat pump actually does is move heat energy from one medium to another. If you put a heat pump water heater in an enclosed closet, it will refrigerate the surrounding air and rapidly lose efficiency).
Next you will need to run one or two 240 volt circuits for electric car chargers, since new fuel vehicles will probably be banned by state law. If you want a hot tub, that is one more 240 volt circuit. Weirdly, BAAQMD will still allow gas stoves, which are one of the easiest things to electrify. But “reach codes” will ban gas stoves in some cities.
All of this is possible. It is certainly easier in new construction than in an existing house, but none of it is a do-it-yourself project. You need a licensed electrician and a licensed plumber, at the bare minimum. If your existing gas water heater dies, the plumber won’t be able to just swap it out the next day. All of the electrical work will need to happen first.
In addition to the cost and complexity of modifying existing houses, there are other things to think about such as power outages. I once survived a weeklong power outage in zero degree weather (Not here, obviously). That was possible because of a house with a gas fireplace insert, a gas water heater and a gas stove. When my gas furnace (here) died a couple of years ago, I got by with two electric space heaters until repairs were performed. Personally, I don’t want to live in a house with a single energy source. I want some backup. Photovoltaic solar panels are a possibility, but they are one further modification to the house and one more expense.
Another consideration is the increased operating cost of heat pump systems. When I used to design solar and passive energy houses, the only way heat pump systems “penciled out” was when they were installed in houses with extremely good insulation and very efficient windows and doors. That is easy when you are building a new house. But if you install a heat pump system in an older house with mediocre insulation and windows, the electric bills can be quite high.
Maybe the environmental benefits of these new regulations will be worth the costs to individual homeowners. Time will tell. As an architect, I certainly want our buildings to be energy efficient and environmentally responsible. I just worry that the real world costs and impacts of the new rules to existing homeowners have not been fully explained.
Tom McCune is an architect and a member of the Belmont City Council.
