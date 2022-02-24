Editor,
Thank you to former South San Francisco Mayor Rich Garbarino for calling out Caltrans San Mateo District for our dirty roads (“Trash on roads” in the Feb. 17 edition of the Daily Journal).
I manage a project in San Mateo, requiring me to drive to various locations from San Jose to San Francisco, mostly on the 101 — like others, I’m appalled at the condition of our roads, including the simple cleaning of debris. Regardless of construction activity, there is no reason for the failure to keep our roads clean — particularly the small litter and sand that peppers the front end of all vehicles on the freeway. This was much less an issue before 2001 — what has happened?
I’d like to second the writer’s call to all Peninsula city mayors to ask Caltrans to clean up all its roads and keep them that way. An agency that cannot maintain what it builds should not be receiving an easy pass. We have let our expectations fall very low.
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
