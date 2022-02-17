Editor,

Driving Highway 101 and Interstate 280 northbound and southbound, the accumulation of trash along the shoulders is immediately noticeable but off-ramps, in many instances, are just as dirty.

This is especially true driving on 280 from Daly City to the State Route 92 interchange. Driving further southbound toward San Jose, the road is much cleaner. I wonder why. I wonder if our elected officials driving to/from Sacramento notice the mess.

The governor’s highly touted Road Clean Up program seems to be nothing more than a public relations ploy. I wish the 20 mayors on the Peninsula would collectively send a letter to the governor, state legislators and Caltrans demanding that our roads be cleaned up and the cleanliness be maintained on a continual basis.

Rich Garbarino

South San Francisco

The letter writer is the former mayor of South San Francisco.

