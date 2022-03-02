Editor,
Editor Jon Mays’ column “Don’t complain, be more active” on Feb. 18 was good reading. I, for one read the Daily Journal cover to cover, (including the comics and obituaries) the six days a week it is published.
Everything I want to know about what is going on locally comes from their excellent writers. I appreciate their work. I’m also a frequent letter writer, either complimenting or being critical of articles and letters to the editor.
Regarding Jon’s (may I call him Jon?) call to action “Don’t complain, be more active,” my feelings are, when I’m commenting on local politicians, I feel very confident that those same politicians are reading the Daily Journal, if for no other reason, than to read about themselves in the paper. How else can they keep their egos inflated.
That said, rather than sit through long, tedious meetings listening to one speaker after another, including the politicians themselves, I choose to use the Daily Journal as my platform as I am extremely confident that not only do the local politicians read the letters (and shame on them if they don’t as those are their constituents speaking out), so are the voters. For me, I feel my opinions through the letters to the editor reach far more voters than attending a council or town hall meeting. And, after reading the opinions of everyday people in the letters section, I feel the voters have a more informed and not a one-sided viewpoint.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
