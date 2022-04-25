Editor,

Everyone might have heard about this mythical story of King Midas, which says, everything he touches turns into gold. Well folks, I feel we all have become Midas, or actually Anti-Midas where whatever we touch turns into trash. Think about it, we eat from disposables, wipe our hands with tissues & then throw away all of it along with any food left on our plate (which made its way to our plate with so many hands and resources) , into the trash bin. So many single use items are in line to soon turn into trash. It’s daunting! Let’s curb this habit.

Our generation’s legacy for our future generations is trash. Think about it for a moment, it literally is. Think before buying, think before receiving a freebie, think before using/consuming and definitely think before throwing. Could you have done without it and if not, can you give it possibly another life (upcycling) or can you rather enhance its life?

Let’s try to be a good example for our future generations: by turning most of the things we touch into something worthy.

Darshana Kale

Foster City

